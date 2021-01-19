OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Down 0.1%

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 13,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 24,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $106,640 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

