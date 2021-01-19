OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) versus Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Critical Comparison

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zicix alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zicix and OpGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

OpGen has a consensus price target of $5.65, indicating a potential upside of 167.77%. Given OpGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Zicix.

Volatility and Risk

Zicix has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zicix and OpGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OpGen $3.50 million 13.56 -$12.45 million ($6.90) -0.31

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OpGen.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A OpGen -586.99% -154.05% -68.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OpGen beats Zicix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect pathogens in positive blood cultures. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.