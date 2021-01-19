Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.