Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.79.

COF opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

