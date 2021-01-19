Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.49. 49,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,870. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,242,969. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

