OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.37

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a P/E ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

