Opus Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $310,495.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00539189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.34 or 0.03905260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

