Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,372,198 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 3.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.21% of Oracle worth $396,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.31. 112,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

