Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

About Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

