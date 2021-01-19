Orisun Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) Shares Down 9.6%

Orisun Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) shares fell 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Orisun Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORSNU)

Orisun Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

