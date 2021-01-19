Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $190.53 and last traded at $191.00. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOGEF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

