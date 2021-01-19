OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

