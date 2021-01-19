Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.74% of Otis Worldwide worth $217,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.37. 2,350,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,392. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.