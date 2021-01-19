Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS OUTKY remained flat at $$2.12 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

