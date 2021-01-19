Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Wynn Resorts makes up 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 138,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.54.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

