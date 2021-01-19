Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,975 Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 300,889 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. 844,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,202,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

