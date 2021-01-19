Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.