Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,130. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $112.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31.

