Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. 49,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,266. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 79,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

