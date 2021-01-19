Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. United Airlines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 967,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,870. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

