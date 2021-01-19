Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,894,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,266,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,050. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $305.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

