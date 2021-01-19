Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81.

