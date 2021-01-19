Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

MAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.87. 80,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

