Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 63,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.21. 121,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,440. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.