Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.84. 764,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01.

