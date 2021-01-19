Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,012,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,290. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

