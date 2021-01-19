Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWRE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

