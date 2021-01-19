Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.22 on Tuesday. 689,538 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.