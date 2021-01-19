OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.