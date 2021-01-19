PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.02

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.02 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 74029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

