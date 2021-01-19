Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Trading 0% Higher

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

