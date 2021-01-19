Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.32. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.64% of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.