Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPBI opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

