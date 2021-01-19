Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.94.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.