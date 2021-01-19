Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.02

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.02 and traded as high as $95.84. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 19,942 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

