Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.02

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.02 and traded as high as $95.84. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 19,942 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.
Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
