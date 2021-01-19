Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $9.68

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.68 or 0.00026853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00250901 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.51 or 0.97477027 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

