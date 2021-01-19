Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,997 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 606,160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 942,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 320,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 271,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 81,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,973. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

