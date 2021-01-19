Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PGPHF traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,194.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $535.00 and a 1 year high of $1,240.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,014.22.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

