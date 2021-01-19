Patron Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 75.5% against the US dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $469,403.58 and approximately $8,610.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00529501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.59 or 0.03877246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015945 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.