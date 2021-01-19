Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.91. 987,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,539. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.