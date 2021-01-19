Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average of $192.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

