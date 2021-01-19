Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.25.

Intuit stock traded up $13.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,159. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

