Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of WY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 2,373,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,375. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.