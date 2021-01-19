Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 315 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $844.55. 25,054,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. The company has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

