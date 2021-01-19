Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 1,719,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

