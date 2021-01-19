PayPie Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $50.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00529501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.59 or 0.03877246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015945 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

