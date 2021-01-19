PDC Energy (PDCE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE):

1/19/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 966,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,091. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

