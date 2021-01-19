Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,358,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,165,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 95,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,070. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

