Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Cap of $712,748.29

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 50.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $712,748.29 and approximately $104,503.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00072883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.48 or 0.95234782 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

