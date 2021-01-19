Peony Trading Down 39% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 39% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $46,287.29 and $3,974.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,293,028 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.